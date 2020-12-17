TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke Akindele did this to her

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Fast rising Nollywood actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina took to Instagram to shed an uncontrollable tears after what her senior colleague, Funke Akindele did to her.

According to Bukunmi, her tears is a tears of joy because getting a call from the award winning veteran actress, Funke is a dream come through for her.

Announcing the good news on her Instagram page moments ago, Bukunmi Oluwasina who secretly got married to her lover a few months ago, wrote “Funke Akindele finally sent me a message, I have made it in life. Y’all won’t understand for now but one of my dreams just came true! E bami ke halleluyah, I thought I was dreaming THIS 2020 just get as he be [email protected] I’m extremely honored”

Although she didn’t give details, we believe it is a movie project and it is a huge deal because fast rising actors who get to work with Funke Akindele, get to blow and become more known.

Via Instagram
