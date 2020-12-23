Actress Chizzy Alichi Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi Mbah turns a year older today and has taken to social media to celebrate the day with her fans and loved ones online.

The actress shared some stunning photos of herself thanking God for the most special chapter in her life talking about how real and faithful He is.

Chizzy Alichi
She also wished for happiness, love, positive energy as she begins a new chapter in her life, and fans and loved ones have also celebrated her by wishing her all the best on this special day.

Happiness, self love, positive Energy. Thankful to God for the most special chapter in my life. Happy birthday to me
God is real. God is faithful. she wrote

photo below;

