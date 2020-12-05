Actress, Jackie Appiah shares adorable photos on her birthday today

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has blessed her followers and fans on Instagram with adorable photos of herself on her birthday today, 5th of December.

Captioning the photos, the 37 year old wrote;

“Happy Birthday to someone who is full of unbelievable awesomeness! Yes, that’s right. It’s my birthday.”

In another photo, the dark-skinned beauty wrote;

“Birthdays are good, but my birthday is best So Happy birthday to me”

For those who do not know, Jackie Appiah is also Canadian-born. For her work as an actress, she has received several awards and nominations, including the awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the 2010 Africa Movie Academy Awards; and Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.

