Actress, Mercy Aigbe praise Funke Akindele, says she is an Inspiration

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe took to Instagram to shower praises on her colleague, Funke Akindele.

According to the mother of two, Funke is her woman crush because she is an Inspiration to her.

The fashionista and successful business mogul also prayed to God to bless the talent actress and grant her success on her latest project.

Sharing a recent photo of Funke, Mercy wrote;

“My WCW is @funkejenifaakindele aka lefty! Omo kan bi 1 billion, queen of Askamaya Bees! Oya Happen! Shele!…….. Ore you are such an inspiration and May God continue to bless all your endeavors with astounding success in Jesus Name!

So our film! Our Movie Omoghetto ( the saga) drops in all cinemas nationwide in just 2 days! … 25th of December, Christmas Day! This is one job I am proud to be part of! Cos it’s a great film! Shout out to all the scene one crew and to the creative @jjcskillz y’all put it an amazing work! … So guys take it from me Omo Ghetto ( the Saga ) is a must watch! Go see it guys! You will over love it!

My Benin people come see how my character PRISCA didn’t disappoint as a sharp Benin Babe… Omoghetto ( the saga) 25th of Dec! Oya leggoooooooo”