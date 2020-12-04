TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a…

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella…

Stefflon Don reacts to viral cheating allegations against…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

Actress, Monalisa Chinda shades her colleagues, says only foolish people address their private issues on social media

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda took to Instagram to shade some of her colleagues who prefer to come to social media to address their private issues.

According to Monalisa, foolishness makes people address private issues on social media.

In her words;

READ ALSO

Nkechi Blessing finally apologizes to her mentor, Toyin…

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri encourages couples to check…

“Why on earth do people address Private Issues ( Be it buisness, relationships etc) on social media ?? What sort of foolishness is this? Please do not like, forward ot send mean and wicked messages you see on line”Monalisa

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@iamritamartha wrote “Its not foolishness, na social media u we get plenty lawyers wey no go charge you anything”

@macleodm_ wrote “They just want us to talk and advice them, so they can tell us it’s their life and they don’t need our advice”

@mzchimamaka wrote “Social media is where advisers and counsellors resides”

Via Instablog9ja
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

‘I wish he spent more time with us’ – Stella Damasus remembers…

Stefflon Don reacts to viral cheating allegations against boyfriend, Burna Boy…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Monalisa Chinda shades her colleagues, says only foolish people address…

Man wails after paying N10,650 for an hotel with complimentary breakfast

‘How my colleagues sold me out when I was fighting against the injustice…

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover gave him N15…

Watch as Davido shows off his cooking skills as he joins his sister, Sharon on…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

Ex beauty queen, Agbani Darego welcomes second child with son of billionaire,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More