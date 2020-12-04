Actress, Monalisa Chinda shades her colleagues, says only foolish people address their private issues on social media

Popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda took to Instagram to shade some of her colleagues who prefer to come to social media to address their private issues.

According to Monalisa, foolishness makes people address private issues on social media.

In her words;

“Why on earth do people address Private Issues ( Be it buisness, relationships etc) on social media ?? What sort of foolishness is this? Please do not like, forward ot send mean and wicked messages you see on line”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@iamritamartha wrote “Its not foolishness, na social media u we get plenty lawyers wey no go charge you anything”

@macleodm_ wrote “They just want us to talk and advice them, so they can tell us it’s their life and they don’t need our advice”

@mzchimamaka wrote “Social media is where advisers and counsellors resides”