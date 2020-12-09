Actress, Ronke Odusanya’s baby daddy, Jago finally breaks silence amidst messy scandal

Few hours after Nollywood actress, Ronke Odusanya addressed the allegations that she wrecked her baby daddy, the man in question, Jago has finally broken his silence.

Recall that the mother of one denied all the allegations in a statement she released on her Instagram page.

The statement reads;

“While my silence may be taken for cowardice, i will be calm because the truth always reveals itself. I can defend myself but i won’t want my daughter to grow up reading such irritating and factless information.

The court of social media has always been myopic and manipulative. Remember you did not make me .., Bank statements can reveal who has been receiving money from who and for what? Investigate before publishing.. For the platform used to peddle this absurdity, seeds sown will surely germinate. R.O”

Reacting to this, the father of Ronke’s daughter wrote on Instagram;

“It’s so hard to forget pain, but it’s even harder to remember sweetness. We have no scar to show for happiness. We learn so little from Peace ”