Actress, Stella Damasus dragged ruthlessly for advising ladies not to have s**x before marriage

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Stella Damasus

Veteran Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus was dragged ruthlessly on social media for advising ladies not to engage in premarital sex.

This dragging comes after the mother of two, in her latest episode of “Ask Stella”, an online talk show, talked about how ladies can earn respect from their partner before marriage.

According to Stella, a man will not respect a lady who he has slept with severally and is not married to.

She however came to a conclusion that ladies should keep themselves till marriage.

Watch the video below;

This advise obviously did not go down well with many on social media, considering the fact that Stella has been married to three different men.

See some reactions below;

@lady_kesiena wrote “Preach what you practiced madam Stella”

@Onyxx Godwin wrote; “Wasn’t she the one that was dating a married man? Doris Simeon’s husband? Loool”

@heisgeno wrote “Stella Doris husband no knack u before him leave him wife marry u? U won tell me say Na the small vegetable soup wey u Dey cook for am make am leave him wife for u”

@slimzy_rae wrote “Swear that u got married as a virgin….abegi yeye dey smell. Suddenly everybody just want to talk these days”

@Baudex wrote: “Did you marry as a virgin ma”

 

Via Instagram
