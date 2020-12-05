TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating…

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another…

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts…

Davido features RMD, Nengi in new musical video for Jowo

Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover…

Actress, Toyin Abraham finally unveils her son Ire’s identity

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Famous Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has finally unveiled her son, Ire’s identity.

Recall that Toyin birthed Ire in August 2019  and since then she has shielded him from the prying eyes of the media.

The mother of one who decided to show off her son to the world did so in an unexpected way.

READ ALSO

Nkechi Blessing finally apologizes to her mentor, Toyin…

‘Be grateful for all that you are’ – Toyin…

Toyin used the opportunity to announce a new game called ‘IRE GAME’

Taking to Instagram to make this announement, Toyin wrote;

“Hello, my name is IREOLUWA AJEYEMI. I am the founder of Africa’s first indigenous trivia game, edutainment solutions and a content entrepreneur. We just released our very first – IRE GAME… This is the best indigenous quiz game for children and adults to test insight and knowledge of culture and history, having fun while learning.

Deliberately designed with ‘home’ feel and traditional landmarks – 100% Yoruba theme with a switch button for the non-yoruba speaking lovers. We hope you will love it as much as we love you. We will appreciate your feedback. For more visit: www.iregame.com..and join all our social media community Enjoy! #iregame #ajeyemisfamily”

Watch video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man Gets Married To His Beautiful Doll After Months Of Dating (Video)

Nkechi Blessing and boyfriend, Mike Adeyemi finally settle scores as they…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in the ‘Jowo’ video…

Hilarious Video of bride teasing her husband with cake and drinks – See…

Nengi And Erica’s Fans Drag Themselves To The Gutters As Nengi Features In…

Regina Daniels’ Fans Protest Against Ned Nwoko Marrying Another Wife (Video)

TV host, Ebuka sweeps his wife, Cynthia off her feet as her gifts he a…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Toyin Abraham finally unveils her son Ire’s identity

Miley Cyrus leaves fans divided about a topless photo of her

I’m proud of the woman you’ve become – Tacha celebrates sister on her…

Ex-Arsenal striker, Adebayor fires at estranged girlfriend, Dillish, claims she…

My wife is more beautiful than Genevieve Nnaji – Reno Omokri brags

The moment BBNaija’s Tolanibaj and Erica linked up at a salon (Video)

Duncan Mighty accuses wife of infidelity, claims DNA test proves he isn’t…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More