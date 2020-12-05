Actress, Toyin Abraham finally unveils her son Ire’s identity

Famous Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has finally unveiled her son, Ire’s identity.

Recall that Toyin birthed Ire in August 2019 and since then she has shielded him from the prying eyes of the media.

The mother of one who decided to show off her son to the world did so in an unexpected way.

Toyin used the opportunity to announce a new game called ‘IRE GAME’

Taking to Instagram to make this announement, Toyin wrote;

“Hello, my name is IREOLUWA AJEYEMI. I am the founder of Africa’s first indigenous trivia game, edutainment solutions and a content entrepreneur. We just released our very first – IRE GAME… This is the best indigenous quiz game for children and adults to test insight and knowledge of culture and history, having fun while learning.

Deliberately designed with ‘home’ feel and traditional landmarks – 100% Yoruba theme with a switch button for the non-yoruba speaking lovers. We hope you will love it as much as we love you. We will appreciate your feedback. For more visit: www.iregame.com..and join all our social media community Enjoy! #iregame #ajeyemisfamily”

Watch video below;