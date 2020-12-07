Actress, Toyin Abraham flaunts interior of her luxurious sitting room

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Few days after unveiling the face of her baby, Ire 16 months after his birth, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has also showed the world what her sitting room looks like.

Taking to Instagram to flaunt the interior of her luxurious sitting room, the mother of one bragged about how her designer is the best for home decor.

Recall that few months ago, it was reported that Toyin and her family moved into a luxurious mansion in one of the highbrow areas of Lagos.

Although the TV goddess decided not talk about her new apartment on social media, she has finally showed everyone what her sitting room looks like.

See video below;

@queen4rea wrote “Awww so beautiful”

@ibikunoluwao77 wrote “So lovely”

@therealhelenomoboye wrote “Maddt interiors:

@janetadesuyan wrote “You are doing well momma”

Via Instagram
