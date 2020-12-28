Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Famous Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham took to Instagram to pen down an appreciative message to her husband and father of her child, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Recall that Toyin, Kola Ajeyemi, her step daughter, Temitope and her son Ire jet out of Nigeria few days ago to Dubai to celebrate the festive period.

According to the mother of one, husband is the one that sponsored their Dubai Trip to celebrate Christmas. She added saying she could not end the year without publicly appreciating him for being a supportive husband and an incredible father.

Sharing a photo she took with her husband in a pool, Toyin wrote;

“ọkọ mi, thank you so much for spoiling us richly this holiday. I’m not one to do this on a normal day, but I really just cannot end this year without publicly acknowledging how incredibly giving and supportive you’ve been towards our family. Thank you so much for giving us the best holiday than I and the children could have ever imagined. May God continue to bless you abundantly. Oṣé ọkọ mi. I love you so much!”