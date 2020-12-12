Actress, Ufuoma McDermott reveals the unknown about her marriage to her white husband

Nigerian film-maker, actor and former model, Ufoma McDermott has revealed some unknown facts about her marriage to a white man.

According to the mother of two, one of the things that is making her marriage work is because she does whatever it takes to be happy. She added that being understanding and avoiding each other’s breakpoint in a marriage is key.

Speaking with Saturday beats, Ufoma said ”

“The first thing we should understand is that everybody just wants to be happy. I think people should work towards whatever it takes to achieve happiness. Sometimes, it goes through, and sometimes, it falls through and the spouses would have to go their separate ways. I don’t believe that two people would come together with the aim that some years down the line, they would have a divorce. However, as time goes on, they would realise that there are differences they cannot handle.”

“They would have thought they could but it may not work out and they would have to go their separate ways. In some cases, that is the safer option and everybody would be happy,”

Speaking further, Ufuoma revealed that no marriage is perfect as she is also going through some challenges with hers.

“It is not just about being tolerant; it is also about being understanding, and knowing what one’s breaking point is. I have not ‘met’ my breaking point. But, I have had challenges in my marriage. There are times I upset my husband and there are times he upsets me. Through it all, we both have not reached our breaking points. We are still at the point where it is okay for us to have misunderstandings. We correct the mistake and keep moving. We have done that for 10years.”