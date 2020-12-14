TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him…

3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your…

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a…

Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa…

“Don’t let me expose you here” – Drama as Tunde Ednut and…

Actress, Ufuoma McDermott reveals the unknown about her marriage…

Checkout adorable photos of actor, Browny Igboegwu’s lookalike…

‘It’s school fees season and the useless ones have gone into…

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise posthumous birthday for her late daughter

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Video of Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh shedding uncontrollable tears at the surprise posthumous birthday of her late daughter, Aladi that was organized by her colleague and friend, Empress Njamah, has surfaced on social media.

Recall that Ada Ameh lost her only child, Aladi on the 20th of October, December after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja and was buried in Gwarinpa, Abuja on October 31st of December.

Sharing the video from the birthday party of late Aladi on her Instagram page, Empress wrote;

READ ALSO

‘I’m a Marlian’ – Actress, Iyabo Ojo…

‘I’ll rather remain poor for life than become a…

“So yesterday was @lalas_touch BIRTHDAY @adaameh amazing daughter… had to plan this surprise over night,wasn’t easy though, but was glad I did,I called everyone here the night before and they came through……nikkycakestudio you are always a darling,that cake was ready in less than 24 hours,my besto u rock..,[email protected] I called you after midnight n you even got there before me,yummy chops,tanks my friend”

Appreciating Empress Njamah for her kindness, Ada Ameh who broke down in tears at the surprise party said “Empress Njamah I am still overwhelmed ! May God almighty continue to bless you on every side in Jesus Christ name. To know you is a blessing!! Tnx a million my darling sister”

Watch video below;

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Singer, Flavour N’abania Under Fire After Video Of Him Kissing His…

3 Months After A Successful Leg Surgery, See How Straight 2Face’s Daughter’s Leg…

“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your mother” – Aisha…

Nigerians blast Paul Okoye for performing Psquare’s song at a presidential…

Yemi Alade gives valid reasons why Beyoncé can never tour Africa (Video)

“Don’t let me expose you here” – Drama as Tunde Ednut and Bobrisky drag…

Actress, Ufuoma McDermott reveals the unknown about her marriage to her white…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Ada Ameh sheds uncontrollable tears at Empress Njamah’s surprise posthumous…

I’m in handcuffs in Uganda right now with Tems – Singer, Omah Lay cries…

Regina Daniels shows off her expensive lifestyle as she celebrates 9m followers…

‘I’m a Marlian’ – Actress, Iyabo Ojo declares after…

‘You make me proud’ – Singer, Seun Kuti gushes over daughter…

Cubana chief priest calls out Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy Otedola for…

‘I’ll rather remain poor for life than become a remote control for a…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More