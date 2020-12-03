Adopt a Nigerian this December – N6 appeals to those overseas coming home for Christmas

Popular media personality, N6 in a recent statement has appealed to Nigerians in diaspora coming back home for the yuletide season to have mercy on Nigerians at home and spend on them.

N6 made this known via his social media handle where he revealed that with the current exchange rate of Naira to dollars they could give the treat a Nigerian at home to a good time.

He wrote;

Pls if ya coming from the overs to Naija this Detty Dezemba. Have mercy as you dey ball on us. $100 is now N50,00. if you carry $10000 come na N5m. You fit kll persin pikin with enjoyment by mistake. Adopt a Nigerian this decemver as well. Pick one friend and send them foreign currency this holiday season. We will prray for your whole lineage. All in favour say I”