After Don Jazzy drops interest in ‘crush’ Rihanna, she is unbothered as she & A$AP Rocky Jet Ski, PDA in Barbados(Photo)

Entertainment
By OluA

Days after Nigerian producer, Don Jazzy dropped interest in his long time crush and singer, Rihanna, she is unbothered as she and A$AP Rocky made an holiday trip to Barbados.

Recall that Don Jazzy a few days ago took to his social media handle to reveal that he needs a new bae.

I need a new bae – Don Jazzy finally drops interest in longtime crush, Rihanna after losing her to ASAP Rocky

According to TMZ, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s romantic holiday trip to Barbados has been anything but boring and the new couple just ramped things up with a wild ride on the Caribbean.

The report further revealed that Rihanna and A$AP certainly weren’t afraid to show a little PDA on their chartered catamaran Monday. The two also hit the water on a jet ski and hopped in an inner tube for some high-speed action.

See photos of Rihanna and ASAP below;

