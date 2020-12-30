After Don Jazzy drops interest in ‘crush’ Rihanna, she is unbothered as she & A$AP Rocky Jet Ski, PDA in Barbados(Photo)

Days after Nigerian producer, Don Jazzy dropped interest in his long time crush and singer, Rihanna, she is unbothered as she and A$AP Rocky made an holiday trip to Barbados.

Recall that Don Jazzy a few days ago took to his social media handle to reveal that he needs a new bae.

I need a new bae – Don Jazzy finally drops interest in longtime crush, Rihanna after losing her to ASAP Rocky

According to TMZ, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s romantic holiday trip to Barbados has been anything but boring and the new couple just ramped things up with a wild ride on the Caribbean.

The report further revealed that Rihanna and A$AP certainly weren’t afraid to show a little PDA on their chartered catamaran Monday. The two also hit the water on a jet ski and hopped in an inner tube for some high-speed action.

See photos of Rihanna and ASAP below;