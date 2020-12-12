“The first person to keep out of your marriage is your mother” – Aisha Yesufu advises married couples

Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has taken to social media to drop an advice for married couples on who to keep out of their marriage.

According to Aisha, mothers are the first persons that should be kept out of ones marriage if the couples want their marriage to work.

She stated that the moment you start sharing what is happening in your marriage with your mother, she will begin to interfere.

In a Twitter thread, the human right activist wrote; “When you get married, the first person you have to ensure you keep out of your marriage is YOUR MOTHER! Those love and concerns and wanting to find all is okay in the guise of love? It is not healthy! You start sharing what is happening you are done for! They begin to interfere!

She added that new couple should learn to find out what works for them and develop it. She also advised couple to keep everyone out of their marriage.

As a new couple, learn what works for you. It is unique. Develop it yourself the way you want to. Keep everyone out of it! Do your thing and it is never easy marrying two different lives together. So take your time.

Keep everyone out and do you!”