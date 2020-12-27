American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each semester

A white man has been left in utter shock after sighting transcripts of a Nigerian graduate of University of Lagos on social media.

Twitter users were asked to introduce themselves with one word that almost killed them and a University of Lagos Alumnus easily described the school and shared his finally transcripts before graduation.

The post gained traction so much that an American man came across it and was bemused over Nigeria’s curriculum.

The user identified as Daniel Edrisian wrote: Excuse me you took 11 courses in one semester?

Ndubuisi replied saying: we had to take at least 21 credits every semester