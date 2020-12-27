American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each semester

A white man has been left in utter shock after sighting transcripts of a Nigerian graduate of University of Lagos on social media.
Twitter users were asked to introduce themselves with one word that almost killed them and a University of Lagos Alumnus easily described the school and shared his finally transcripts before graduation.
Read Also:Reactions as couple holds their wedding reception with 7 guests under one canopy at a backyard (photos)
The post gained traction so much that an American man came across it and was bemused over Nigeria’s curriculum.
The user identified as Daniel Edrisian wrote: Excuse me you took 11 courses in one semester?
Excuse me you took 11 courses in one semester?
— Daniel Edrisian (@DanielEdrisian) December 26, 2020
Ndubuisi replied saying: we had to take at least 21 credits every semester
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES