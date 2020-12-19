TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

“I am here for you forever” – Ghanaian actress,…

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia Morgan…

American singer, Chris Brown takes to social media to support Tems

Entertainment
By San

American international superstar, Chris Brown has recognized the works of budding Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems.

Chris Brown took his Instagram story to hail the upcoming artist after her arrest in Uganda with her colleague Omah Lay. Chri Brown took to his story and write, “Tems is so so so fire”.

READ ALSO

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Burna Boy’s Handwriting Surfaces Online,Sparks Reactions…

Perhaps, the Uganda incident is not all that bad news for the singer as the buzz around it is making people take a look at her crafts and for sure they are not getting disappointed. We should fancy a Tems and Chris Brown magic in the near future.

Do you think Tems would body the American singer? Just as she bodied Wizkid in her feature in one of the tracks in Made In Lagos Album

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

American singer, Chris Brown takes to social media to support Tems

Veteran Actor, Ramsey Nouah turns 50 today

Burna Boy’s Handwriting Surfaces Online,Sparks Reactions (See Pic)

Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes Beard Gold

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia Morgan reveals (Video)

Burna Boy features mother, sister in “Way Too Big” music video

BBNaija’s Diane responds to lady who mocked her for not finding a man in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More