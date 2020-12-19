American singer, Chris Brown takes to social media to support Tems

American international superstar, Chris Brown has recognized the works of budding Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems.

Chris Brown took his Instagram story to hail the upcoming artist after her arrest in Uganda with her colleague Omah Lay. Chri Brown took to his story and write, “Tems is so so so fire”.

Perhaps, the Uganda incident is not all that bad news for the singer as the buzz around it is making people take a look at her crafts and for sure they are not getting disappointed. We should fancy a Tems and Chris Brown magic in the near future.

Do you think Tems would body the American singer? Just as she bodied Wizkid in her feature in one of the tracks in Made In Lagos Album