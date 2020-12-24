TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For Christmas Is In Trouble” – Femi Kayode Says

By San

Nigerian politician and ex-Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has said that woe to a man who does not give his woman at least the sum of 2 million Naira to celebrate Christmas.

According to Femi Fani Kayode, the N2m given to the woman excludes other material gifts such as bone straight hair, ripped jeans and others that the man must give her.

He made this known on his Twitter page and in his words,

“In this era of “kanyamata”, “bone straight” &”rip jeans” any man that doesn’t give his lady at least 2 million naira to buy HERSELF goodies for Christmas is in trouble. That is 2 million cash OUTSIDE of the traditional Christmas gifts he has to go &buy himself &present to her!”

