“Any Man That Doesn’t Give His Woman At Least N2million For Christmas Is In Trouble” – Femi Kayode Says

Nigerian politician and ex-Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has said that woe to a man who does not give his woman at least the sum of 2 million Naira to celebrate Christmas.

According to Femi Fani Kayode, the N2m given to the woman excludes other material gifts such as bone straight hair, ripped jeans and others that the man must give her.

