Apostle Suleman Reveals What He Did After A Member Of His Church Gifted Him A N127m Wristwatch (VIDEO)

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed how he rejected a price wristwatch gift from one of his members when he visited Europe.

According to him, this popular member of his church knew he hardly receives cash gifts so decided to buy a watch for him. The watch he was presented was worth £250,000 when he checked the price and its equivalent to NGN127,000,00.

He was surprised to see how expensive the watch cost and planned to return it as soon as the man departs. The founder of Omega Fire Ministries explained that when his church member wasn’t looking he visited the vendor and offered her £10,000 to take back the watch and rather send the money to his account.

According to the renowned man of God, he returned to his church in Nigeria to share £250,000 amongst widows when the money finally hit his account. He disclosed this while talking about indiscipline amongst people who have no idea about how valuable they are.

Watch Video Here;