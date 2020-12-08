TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

Apostle Suleman Reveals What He Did After A Member Of His Church Gifted Him A N127m Wristwatch (VIDEO)

News
By San

The general overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has revealed how he rejected a price wristwatch gift from one of his members when he visited Europe.

According to him, this popular member of his church knew he hardly receives cash gifts so decided to buy a watch for him. The watch he was presented was worth £250,000 when he checked the price and its equivalent to NGN127,000,00.

He was surprised to see how expensive the watch cost and planned to return it as soon as the man departs. The founder of Omega Fire Ministries explained that when his church member wasn’t looking he visited the vendor and offered her £10,000 to take back the watch and rather send the money to his account.

READ ALSO

After A Month Of Separation Between Precious And Femi…

BREAKING: Federal Government Petitions CNN Over Lekki…

READ ALSO: Apostle Suleman narrates how his spiritual son ‘supernaturally landed in France from Germany’ without ticket (video)

According to the renowned man of God, he returned to his church in Nigeria to share £250,000 amongst widows when the money finally hit his account. He disclosed this while talking about indiscipline amongst people who have no idea about how valuable they are.

Watch Video Here;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday message to her…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Watch the priceless moment Mercy Aigbe reunited with her daughter, Michelle…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Apostle Suleman Reveals What He Did After A Member Of His Church Gifted Him A…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna Boy’s…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

“You look pregnant” – Fan reacts to Bobrisky’s recent photos – watch Video

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

DJ Cuppy calls out ex-boyfriend Asa Asika over iPhone

We kissed on TV, and it was awesome – Flavour finally opens up on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More