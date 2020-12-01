Asisat Oshoala nominated for UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year

Ngerian female football star, Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the 2020 UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year.

The Barcelona forward has scored two goals this season after scoring 20 goals in 19 league games to help her side to the league title last season.

Here is a full list of all the nominees.

2020 UEFA Women Fans’ Team of the Year Full List

Goalkeepers

Sarah Bouaddi (Lyon)

Christiane Endler (PSG)

Hedvig Lindahl (Atletico Madrid)

Sandra Panos (Barcelona)

Sari Van Veenendaal

Defenders

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon)

Paulina Dudek (PSG)

Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)

Kathrin Hendrich (Wolfsburg)

Steph Houghton (Manchester City)

Dominique Janssen (Wolfsburg)

Sakina Karchaoni (Lyon)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona)

Maren Mjelde (Chelsea)

Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Irene Paredes (PSG)

Wendie Renard

(Lyon)

Martha Torrejon (Barcelona)

Midfielders

Sara Bjork (Lyon)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Ingrid Engen (Wolfsburg)

Kheira Hamraoui (Barcelona)

Amadine Henry (Lyon)

Svenja Huth (Wolfsburg)

Saki Kumahai (Lyon)

Kim Little (Arsenal)

Lina Magull (Barcelona)

Amel Majri (Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon)

Alex Popp (Wolfsburg)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea)

Danielle Van De Donk (Arsenal)

Forwards

Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)

Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon)

Marie-Antoniet Katoto (PSG)

Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Chelsea)

Caroline Graham (Barcelona)

Christiana Girelli (Juventus)

Beth England (Chelsea)

Kadidatou Diani (PSG)

Delphine Cascarino (Lyon)

Ewa Pajor (Wolfsburg)

Nikita Parris (Lyon)

Fridolina Rolfo (Wolfsburg)

Jill Roord (Arsenal)