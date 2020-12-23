ASUU finally calls off nine-month-old strike

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


News
By OluA

The Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) on Wednesday “conditionally” suspended its strike, ending a protracted industrial action that started since March 2020, Channels TV reports.

ASUU National President, Biodun Ogunyemi made the announcement during a briefing of the union in Abuja, explaining that the development followed with its National Executive Council (NEC).

While warning that the union would return to strike without notice if the government fails in meeting its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers,  Ogunyemi noted that the reopening of the schools, considering the COVID-19 pandemic, lies with the Federal Government and Senate.

Source: Channels TV

