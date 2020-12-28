Avoid unproductive people in 2021 — Veteran actor Kanayo says as he slays in new photo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood
By OluA

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Kanayo o. Kanayo, has issued an advice to his fans and followers as the world prepares to welcome the new year.

The veteran actor advised his followers to do away with unproductive people and people who are incapable of contributing solutions to their problems in 2021.

His post on Instagram reads ;

Never receive counsel from unproductive people. Never discuss your problem with someone incapable of contributing to the solution, because those who never succeed themselves are always quick to tell you how. Not everyone has a right to speak into your life, not even many who address themselves as men/ women of God.

 

