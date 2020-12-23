TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event…

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in…

‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina…

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola seriously ill and hospitalized

Singer, Wizkid buys his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift…

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th…

Watch as comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys not…

BBNaija: Call us back just one more Saturday night in the arena – Praise begs Big Brother, give reason

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
BBNaija-praise

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Praise has taken to social media to call on Big Brother and the organisers of the reality TV show to let them return to the house.

Praise in a statement begged Big Brother for one more Saturday night in the arena as he disclosed he misses partying and dancing without the fear of coronavirus.

See also: FG to shutdown third mainland bridge for 72 hours, closes Ibadan-expressway for 48 hours

READ ALSO

BBNaija’s Ka3na celebrates 5th wedding anniversary…

“I want you to be my son’s mentor because you’re down to…

He wrote via his social media page; “Me I’ve sha missed partying and dancing without fear of Covid…big brother call us back,just one more Saturday night in the arena.”

See his post below;

Aside Praise, some BBNaija lockdown housemates are also already anticipating for the reunion that would hopefully take place next year before the commencement of a new edition.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in a church

‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina Daniels showers…

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola seriously ill and hospitalized

Singer, Wizkid buys his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift worth N500,000

After years of keeping malice, actresses Bimbo Akintola and Yvonne Jegede…

Comedian, Craze Clown fights dirty with a troll for saying his unborn child…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Call us back just one more Saturday night in the arena – Praise…

FG to shutdown third mainland bridge for 72 hours, closes Ibadan-expressway for…

“Buhari Will Be Sick And Unfit” Prophet Primate Ayodele Releases 2021 Prophecies

BBNaija’s Ka3na celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with her hubby, Mr…

Watch the trailer for the long-awaited sequel ‘Coming 2 America’…

“Put on 10kg and I’m still a snack” — DJ Cuppy shows off sexy body (Pix)

“Twinning” — Toyin Abraham, stepdaughter Temitope rock matching outfits

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More