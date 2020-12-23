BBNaija: Call us back just one more Saturday night in the arena – Praise begs Big Brother, give reason

Big Brother Naija lockdown housemate, Praise has taken to social media to call on Big Brother and the organisers of the reality TV show to let them return to the house.

Praise in a statement begged Big Brother for one more Saturday night in the arena as he disclosed he misses partying and dancing without the fear of coronavirus.

He wrote via his social media page; “Me I’ve sha missed partying and dancing without fear of Covid…big brother call us back,just one more Saturday night in the arena.”

See his post below;

Me I’ve sha missed partying and dancing without fear of Covid…big brother call us back,just one more Saturday night in the arena😭😭😭biko @BBNaija @DStvNg — PRAISE NELSON (@itz__praise) December 22, 2020

Aside Praise, some BBNaija lockdown housemates are also already anticipating for the reunion that would hopefully take place next year before the commencement of a new edition.