BBnaija couple Gedoni and Khafi officially get married (Photos)

Big Brother Naija couple Gedoni and Khafi Kareem have official ties the knot.

Khafi broke the news in a post via her Twitter handle on Boxing Day where she shared lovely pictures from the wedding event.

“How it started vs How it’s Going Happy Married Life to us,” the reality TV star captioned the photos.

On her Instagram handle, Khafi added: “On this day last year, I woke up engaged to the love of my life. The worst thing happened this year but through the tears and sorrow, the best also happened too.

How it started vs How it’s Going

Happy Married Life to us 😇🥂 #MrsEkpataLoaded pic.twitter.com/sLw9jtetQe — A Cup of Khafi ☕️💪🏾 #EndSARS (@KhafiKareem) December 26, 2020

“And that is signing on the dotted line to spending the rest of my life with you. We couldn’t celebrate this year (next year loading!) but genuinely, I celebrate and thank God every day for you @Gedoni. Cheers to married life.”

Gedoni also took to his Instagram page and wrote: “A year ago she said “YES” and some months later she said ‘YES’ again, this time to FOREVER. It’s not been an easy year especially for you.

“You lost your brother and Covid19 happened. Amidst all these heaviness and heartbreaks you still love deeply.”