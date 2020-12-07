TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To…

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your…

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus…

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman –…

Never lend your friends money unless you’re prepared to…

‘You complete my being’ – Regina Daniels sends birthday…

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to join their whatsapp group

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex housemate, Ka3na has reacted to Nengi’s refusal to join their whatsapp group.

Recall that in a video that has gone viral on social media, Nengi was heard opening up on why she refused to join the housemates whatsapp group. According to her, she doesn’t like trouble, hence her reason for declining an offer to be in same Whats app group with former housemates.

Reacting to this, Ka3na took to twitter to write;

READ ALSO

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

RMD recounts how Nengi was shy but brought so much warmth in…

“Wahala for who no like WAHALA o! See you at the Re-Union 2021 Signed BossLady”

See how some of Nengi’s fans replied Ka3na’s tweet

@bimokp wrote “Replying to @official_ka3na
You can’t do nada. I will be waiting fir you outside the reunion gate. Power pass power. Will teach you a lesson you will never forget. You will end up in kirikiri. This is Nigeria”

@Asmama37352221 wrote “Replying to @official_ka3na
And you people are going to have the worst re union ever if you can’t settle ur differences now before the re union, that’s childish though….channel ur energy into building ur brand becos re union is 7 months from now, dnt just be posing for the gram.”

@QueenNengi2 Wrote “Replying to @official_ka3na
Nengi might turn down the reunion just like she turned down the group chat. My girl don’t like wahala. She will only come if it’s a must. She no like bad energy.”

 

Via Twitter
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Our Wedding Cake Costs N4m & It Took 4 Months, 12 Bakers To Prepare” –…

“My wife’s wedding dress was made of diamonds from 6…

Fans React As Mercy Johnson Expresses Her Desire To Have Twins

Actor, Alexx Ekubo Finally Announces His Wedding Date

‘Marry a wife that prays for you, not the one checking your phone’…

The moment a wedding guest went on his knees after winning Lexus car at luxury…

Unemployment made me start dressing and acting like a woman – James Brown says,…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy celebrates his 57th birthday today

BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to join their…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Mummy calm down’ boy to make movie debut in Kunle Afolayan’s new…

Two years after her marriage, OAP, Gbemi Olateru is finally expecting her first…

Actress, Ronke Odusanya accused of allegedly wrecking her baby daddy financially…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More