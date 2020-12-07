BBNaija ex housemate, Ka3na reacts to Nengi’s refusal to join their whatsapp group

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex housemate, Ka3na has reacted to Nengi’s refusal to join their whatsapp group.

Recall that in a video that has gone viral on social media, Nengi was heard opening up on why she refused to join the housemates whatsapp group. According to her, she doesn’t like trouble, hence her reason for declining an offer to be in same Whats app group with former housemates.

Reacting to this, Ka3na took to twitter to write;

“Wahala for who no like WAHALA o! See you at the Re-Union 2021 Signed BossLady”

See how some of Nengi’s fans replied Ka3na’s tweet

@bimokp wrote “Replying to @official_ka3na

You can’t do nada. I will be waiting fir you outside the reunion gate. Power pass power. Will teach you a lesson you will never forget. You will end up in kirikiri. This is Nigeria”

@Asmama37352221 wrote “Replying to @official_ka3na

And you people are going to have the worst re union ever if you can’t settle ur differences now before the re union, that’s childish though….channel ur energy into building ur brand becos re union is 7 months from now, dnt just be posing for the gram.”

@QueenNengi2 Wrote “Replying to @official_ka3na

Nengi might turn down the reunion just like she turned down the group chat. My girl don’t like wahala. She will only come if it’s a must. She no like bad energy.”