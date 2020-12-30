BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s parents (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

It looks like whatever is going on between Brother Naija lockdown housemates Prince and Dorathy seems to be growing bigger and getting better as both reality stars continue to spend priceless time together.

In a latest video that has gone viral on social media, it showed Dorathy finally meeting Prince’s parents.

The reports revealed that Prince and Dorathy  are currently in Imo State.

It was, however an opportunity for him to introduce Dorathy to his parents.

See video below;

Fans of the two former housemates also known as PriDo shippers have taken to social media to share their excitement over the meeting.

See reactions below;

