BBNaija: PriDo shippers excited as Dorathy meets Prince’s parents (Video)

It looks like whatever is going on between Brother Naija lockdown housemates Prince and Dorathy seems to be growing bigger and getting better as both reality stars continue to spend priceless time together.

In a latest video that has gone viral on social media, it showed Dorathy finally meeting Prince’s parents.

The reports revealed that Prince and Dorathy are currently in Imo State.

It was, however an opportunity for him to introduce Dorathy to his parents.

See video below;

Fans of the two former housemates also known as PriDo shippers have taken to social media to share their excitement over the meeting.

See reactions below;

You see eh! Prince is a proud boyfriend 😏😏… Dorathy went and shut his state down💃🤸💃🤸 — Bella 🌍⚡ (Shout out to Royal Army and Exploras)🤸 (@bellaloyo_) December 30, 2020

Prido chaiii…omo am just happy for my baby dorathy and prince a true supporter of my presido…..a genuine friendship/relationship, that came naturally 😘😘, prido to the motherf^^king world🍾🍾🍾🍾❤❤ — Bootyful💡💡🛡 (@Ruthlessconny) December 30, 2020

E be loike prince and Dorathy don move the bestie thing to relationship — Darasimi_couture (@Mzz_Opee) December 29, 2020