BBNaija star, Gifty Powers welcomes second child (photo)

Former contestant on the popular reality show BBNaija, Gifty Power has given birth to her second child today December 25th, Christmas day.

The baby arrives three years after she gave birth to her first daughter, Alisha. Gifty Powers announced the birth of her first son as she wishes her fans a merry Christmas.

She wrote on social media;

“Dear Son, words can not express how much in love I am with you❤️.

You made me a mother again, you gave me a reason to love and to be happy again.

You mean a lot to me and I will never stop loving you, Son💋.

I love you beyond words and we are proud to have you as a beloved Son, little brother and grandson❤️.

Merry Christmas from my son and i🙏.

Love Mom💋.

**** Alisha’s little brother❤️.

who could ever imagine that my 3 years old daughter would become a big sister😂. This life😔.”