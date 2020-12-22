BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th birthday (video)

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has been trending on social media since morning ahead of her 25th birthday which is going to be one in a million going by what we have seen.

Tacha visited a cow shed to buy a cow for her birthday celebration which is tomorrow, the 23rd of December.

The reality star will be turning 25 years old this year and she is planning to make her birthday party the biggest celebration of the year.

She paid for the cow and instead of allowing the sellers to mark the cow with a number, she asked them to inscribe her name and her age on the body of the cow.

See also: Chip of the old block: Tiger Wood’s 11-year-old son, is already awesome at golf (Video)

She also shared videos and photos of her engaging in charity ahead of her birthday.

See some of the photos below;

Watch video