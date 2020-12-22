TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by…

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event…

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding…

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in…

‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina…

Woman celebrates as her husband marries a second wife

I’m ready to return to acting – Ernest Asuzu

Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola seriously ill and hospitalized

Singer, Wizkid buys his first son, Boluwatife a Christmas gift…

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th birthday (video)

LifestyleEntertainment
By OluA

Former BBNaija housemate Tacha has been trending on social media since morning ahead of her 25th birthday which is going to be one in a million going by what we have seen.

Tacha visited a cow shed to buy a cow for her birthday celebration which is tomorrow, the 23rd of December.

The reality star will be turning 25 years old this year and she is planning to make her birthday party the biggest celebration of the year.

READ ALSO

‘How my disqualification gave me fame’ –…

Lady sparks confusion as she wishes her mum happy 31st…

She paid for the cow and instead of allowing the sellers to mark the cow with a number, she asked them to inscribe her name and her age on the body of the cow.

See also: Chip of the old block: Tiger Wood’s 11-year-old son, is already awesome at golf (Video)

She also shared videos and photos of her engaging in charity ahead of her birthday.

See some of the photos below;

Watch video

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

11-year-old boarding school student allegedly sodomized by ‘seniors’…

Watch as men struggle to take pictures with Bobrisky at an event (Video)

Davido entertains guests as he performs at his driver’s wedding (Video)

Photos from Ooni of Ife and wife, Queen Naomi baby dedication in a church

‘You are synonymous to king Solomon’ – Regina Daniels showers…

Woman celebrates as her husband marries a second wife

I’m ready to return to acting – Ernest Asuzu

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Reno Omokri sparks debate after saying arranged marriages have the least divorce…

Video: Donjazzy pays Jude Okoye a visit at his new mansion

BBNaija: Tacha shows off the cow she bought ahead of her 25th birthday (video)

Chip of the old block: Tiger Wood’s 11-year-old son, is already awesome at golf…

Watch as comic actor Victor Osuagwu ‘warns’ guys not to ask for his…

Why l didn’t have a close relationship with my son – Mr Eazi’s…

‘Please be reducing the filter on your photos for easy recognition’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More