BBNaija’s Diane responds to lady who mocked her for not finding a man in 2020

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Diane Russet has replied a lady who mocked her for not finding a man in 2020.

The lady reminded the reality star of how she promised to show off her man in 2020. She also mocked Diane for not fulfilling the promise she made to them.

According to the lady, they have waited for Diane’s man and they’ve started to loose weight while waiting for her to show off the man.

She also reminded Diane that the year has already ended with no man for her.

See their Twitter exchange below. The lady tweeted;

“Diane Russet remember you said you will be showing him off this 2020. We done wait sotey we don dey loose weight. 2020 don finish oo”.

Reacting to the lady’s tweet, Diane, said she couldn’t find the man and she will try again next year.

“Omo I couldn’t find him. We try next year”, she said.