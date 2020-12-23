BBNaija’s Ka3na celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with her hubby, Mr Jones (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

BBNaija star, Ka3na Jones and her husband celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary yesterday, December 22. The couple who have a daughter together got married in 2015.

Ka3na shared a video of them having an intimate celebration on Twitter, She wrote

”5yrs Of Freedom, Peace Of Mind And Friendship

22/Dec./2015 – 22/Dec./2020

Happy Anniversary To Us”

Watch the video she shared below

However, some of her fans were left confused as they thought she was divorced or separated, as many of them took to the comment section to ask her questions.

Recall that during the BBNaija show, Ka3na told the housemates that she was separated from her husband and was allegedly preparing for a divorce.

