TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini…

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby…

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates…

My business has been sold out since I told my story – Burna…

Checkout new look of Davido’s fiancee Chioma Rowland

BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020Social Media drama
By OluA

Former BBNaija housemate turn Reality and brand influencer, Tolanibaj in a recent post on social media has shown off her new apartment.

Since leaving the BBNaija house, Tolanibaj like other housemates has been bagging endorsement deals with top brands.Tolanibaj

See also:Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and Ka3na said ahead of reunion

READ ALSO

Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what…

You talk too much – Nigerians drag Kiddwaya

Well, the reality star has gotten a new apartment for herself as she took to her social media handles some hours ago to show off the new apartment.

She was seen dancing in the video, perhaps as a sign of excitement as she showed some part of the new apartment.

See video of Tolanibaj showing off her new apartment below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Young Street Beggar Bursts Into Tears After Approaching Woman Who Is On Oxygen…

I got married to my wife when I had no job, she didn’t frustrate me…

“Dey Do Brown Sugar, You Go Soon Reach Menopause” – Fan Mocks Ini Edo

“If Adekunle Gold catch you” – Video of Simi & a teenage boy in bed…

You’re the real MVP – Eniola Badmus hails men dating chubby ladies

Nkechi Blessing shares before and after weight loss Photos

‘Why i refused to be added to BBNaija ex housemates Whatsapp group’…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment (Video)

Wahala for who no like wahala – Checkout what BBNaija’s Kaisha and…

DJ Cuppy signs new endorsement deal with Bet King

Watch as Regina Daniels’ mon Rita Daniels and her son show dance moves at a club…

Ooni of Ife finally meets his new born prince (Photos)

Lady sues boyfriend for failing to marry her after wasting her time for 8 Years

Davido in sorrow as he loses another close person

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More