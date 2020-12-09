BBNaija’s Tolanibaj shows off her new apartment (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate turn Reality and brand influencer, Tolanibaj in a recent post on social media has shown off her new apartment.

Since leaving the BBNaija house, Tolanibaj like other housemates has been bagging endorsement deals with top brands.

Well, the reality star has gotten a new apartment for herself as she took to her social media handles some hours ago to show off the new apartment.

She was seen dancing in the video, perhaps as a sign of excitement as she showed some part of the new apartment.

See video of Tolanibaj showing off her new apartment below: