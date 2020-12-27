‘Being a Lawyer inspires my type of music’ – Falz talks about his career

Nigerian rapper, song writer and actor, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has revealed how being a Lawyer inspired his music career.

According to the 30 year old during a recent Instagram Live session with his fans, some of the skills he acquired as a lawyer have helped in making him a better artiste in his chosen career as a musician.

The UK-based University of Reading Law graduate also mentioned that being a lawyer helps him analyze things critically and this is the secret behind his meaningful lyrics.

In his words;

“On the skills helping me as an artiste), I would say analytical mindset because as a lawyer one has to critically analyze things. My lyrics usually have a lot of depth. I do not just make music, I make sure it has a lot of meaning.”