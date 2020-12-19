Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes Beard Gold

The former reality star and Nollywood actor Uti Nwachukwu simply known as Uti has given himself a new look as we approach Christmas.

The 38-year old actor and brand influencer has changed from his recent looks into a different and wild look. Uti took to his Instagram page to share some photos of his new look which has caused many of his fans to react to his new look.

According to him, he changes his look every December and decided to go blonde this year’s December. He said, “Every December I change my look/ style. When your best friend of 21 years Bullies you to Go 360 color and all, You Obey You’ll like my New Look?? I give it a 9/10 . Shoutout to @a107salon for this transformation ”.