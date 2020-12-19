TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San
Big Brother Africa Winner Uti Nwachukwu Changes His Look, Dyes Beard Gold

The former reality star and Nollywood actor Uti Nwachukwu simply known as Uti has given himself a new look as we approach Christmas.

The 38-year old actor and brand influencer has changed from his recent looks into a different and wild look. Uti took to his Instagram page to share some photos of his new look which has caused many of his fans to react to his new look.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy features mother, sister in “Way Too Big” music video

READ ALSO

I called Davido but he never responded – Cynthia…

The Year In Review | 10 Nigerian Celebrities That Had A Very…

According to him, he changes his look every December and decided to go blonde this year’s December. He said, “Every December I change my look/ style. When your best friend of 21 years Bullies you to Go 360 color and all, You Obey 💪🏾 You’ll like my New Look??😁😁 I give it a 9/10👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Shoutout to @a107salon for this transformation 🙌🏾”.

