Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings reportedly worth 120k in new photos

Billionaire daughter and actress, Temi Otedola has shared new photos of herself as she called herself Eniola Holmes.
The actress and influencer shared the lovely photos captioned it,
“Eniola Holmes is here to save the day!!!”
See photos below;
Eniola Holmes is here to save the day!!! pic.twitter.com/nK1nMhFo9N
— Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) December 11, 2020
See also:Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the runway (Video)
Her fans took to the comment section to react as they quickly pointed out her expensive earrings and claimed that it was worth about N120,000.
See reactions below:
@ajibade_demola: No make this needle price increase oooo
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES