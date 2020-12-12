Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings reportedly worth 120k in new photos

Billionaire daughter and actress, Temi Otedola has shared new photos of herself as she called herself Eniola Holmes.

The actress and influencer shared the lovely photos captioned it,

“Eniola Holmes is here to save the day!!!”

See photos below;

Eniola Holmes is here to save the day!!! pic.twitter.com/nK1nMhFo9N — Temi Otedola (@TemiOtedola) December 11, 2020

Her fans took to the comment section to react as they quickly pointed out her expensive earrings and claimed that it was worth about N120,000.

See reactions below:

@oswvldo_oniel: For your information that’s approximately a 130thousand naira office pin she’s wearing,if you need yours send a Dm mine goes for 25k sane gold colour

@omooba_okin Only a rich person could try this. If na one #shepeteriInfluencer ? Dragging loading @Olafweshy: The pin na 750,000 naira o @Beejay76664825: Is this earpin or safety pin