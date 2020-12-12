TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires…

Rita Edochie sprays money on Odumeje ‘Indaboski’…

‘Your father stole from Nigeria’ – Nigerians…

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings reportedly worth 120k in new photos

FashionSocial Media drama
By OluA

Billionaire daughter and actress, Temi Otedola has shared new photos of herself as she called herself Eniola Holmes.

The actress and influencer shared the lovely photos captioned it,
“Eniola Holmes is here to save the day!!!”

READ ALSO

Temi Otedola recounts how Mr Eazi was rude to her when they…

See AY’s reply to a Lady that told him nobody will…

See photos below;

See also:Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the runway (Video)

Her fans took to the comment section to react as they quickly pointed out her expensive earrings and claimed that it was worth about N120,000.

See reactions below:

@oswvldo_onielFor your information that’s approximately a 130thousand naira office pin she’s wearing,if you need yours send a Dm mine goes for 25k sane gold colour
@omooba_okin
Only a rich person could try this. If na one #shepeteriInfluencer? Dragging loading
@OlafweshyThe pin na 750,000 naira o
@Beejay76664825Is this earpin or safety pin

@ajibade_demolaNo make this needle price increase oooo

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Meet Bridget Bema – The Kenyan pupil that has gone viral for appearing on…

She’s depressed – Nigerians react as video of Regina Daniels smoking…

I have taken over your gender – Bobrisky to females as he shows off his…

“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And Annie Fight Over…

Mercy Johnson and husband plan surprise party for daughter on her birthday…

‘She is the G.O.A.T ‘ – Nigerians react as actress, Funke…

Iyabo Ojo’s 19 year old daughter, Priscilla acquires Multi-Million Naira…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Meet Bobrisky’s Lookalike Elder Sister Who Is A Lace Merchant In Lagos…

Wizkid Finally Flies Back To Nigeria After A Long Stay In UK (Video)

Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola rocks ‘safety pin’ earrings…

Watch as Wizkid performs ‘Ginger’ while Naomi Campbell walks the runway (Video)

Don Jazzy commences three days dry fasting, begs fans to comply (Video)

I’m still single – DJ Cuppy laments despite receiving expensive Bulgari watch…

Is she ageing backwards? – reactions as Genevieve Nnaji shares…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More