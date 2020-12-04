Bobrisky flaunts 18 karat gold jewelries he bought after lover gave him N15 million (Photo)

Popular Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has showed of his sense of taste as he flaunts the 18 karat gold jewelries he just bought.

The cross dresser took to his social media page to show off the gold.

Although he did not mention the price of the gold ornament, netizens are confident he bought it from the N15 million gifted him by his boyfriend yesterday.

Recall Bobrisky some days ago, flaunted the money given to him by his lover on his Snapchat handle.

Sharing photo of the gold jewelries, he wrote: “Everything you see on bob are real 18karat pure gold”

See image below;