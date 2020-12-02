‘Bobrisky is a misogynist and its disgusting how his main supporters are women’ – Instagram celebrity blows hot

An Instagram celebrity identified as @Naijasinglegirls has described popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky as a misogynist and its disgusting how his main supporters are women.

This comment comes after the controversial self acclaimed male barbie doll made a video where he was bragging about how his Canadian boyfriend gave him N15 million cash.

The 29 year old in the video, was heard making fun and dragging females who have never received such a huge amount of money before.

According to @Naijasinglegirls who obviously was not pleased with the video, she is disappointed in Bobrisky because these same ladies he is mocking are his main supporters.

In her words;

“There’s nothing remotely funny about this video. Bobrisky is a misogynist and it’s pretty sad that no amount of makeup has been able to disguise this. It is very disgusting for someone whose main supporters and fanbase are mostly women.”

