TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

‘Bobrisky is a misogynist and its disgusting how his main supporters are women’ – Instagram celebrity blows hot

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe
Bobriksy

An Instagram celebrity identified as @Naijasinglegirls has described popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky as a misogynist and its disgusting how his main supporters are women.

This comment comes after the controversial self acclaimed male barbie doll made a video where he was bragging about how his Canadian boyfriend gave him N15 million cash.

The 29 year old in the video, was heard making fun and dragging females who have never received such a huge amount of money before.

READ ALSO

Video of Bobrisky and his “mystery lover” in a hotel room…

Bleaching: Advice Bobrisky before he becomes transparent…

According to @Naijasinglegirls who obviously was not pleased with the video, she is disappointed in Bobrisky because these same ladies he is mocking are his main supporters.

In her words;

“There’s nothing remotely funny about this video. Bobrisky is a misogynist and it’s pretty sad that no amount of makeup has been able to disguise this. It is very disgusting for someone whose main supporters and fanbase are mostly women.”

Watch the video below;

Via Instablog9ja
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Bobrisky shows off N15million cash gift he claims to have collected from his…

Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy…

Drama as Sugar Mummy reportedly hires thugs to disrupt her younger lover’s…

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri encourages couples to check each others phones,…

‘Bobrisky is a misogynist and its disgusting how his main supporters are…

Someone should help me beg God – BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada cries out in…

Singer, Peruzzi grants female fan’s wish for Christmas

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More