TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter –…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of…

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her…

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and…

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly won ‘Player of the Year’…

Nigerian Crossdresser Jay Bugatti Breaks Internet As He Shows Off…

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Tacha has said that controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky is one of the nicest women she knows.

According to Tacha, although Bobrisky isn’t loved by many, but they should start praying for friends like Bobrisky because she is one of the nicest woman she knows’

In her words;

READ ALSO

Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire…

Dino Melaye roasted on social media for preaching about…

“You might not like Bobrisky ohh but when you’re praying for friends, pray for a friend like Bobrisky. One of the nicest women i know.. Love you’.

See how social media users are reacting to Tacha’s opinion about Bobrisky;

 

@temiblaq wrote “I agreed ooo the guy dey support people”

@kuntaakinte_ wrote “Calling bobrisky a woman should be classified as kolomentalism. That bros with full gbola?? Na wa o”

@mrpresidennt wrote “Facts only. Shim might have his/her flaws but when it comes to loyalty Bobo is the one to rely on. Love always”

@oliviagloww wrote “As long as Tacha called him a woman, He is a Woman period”

@_jmony_ wrote “This tacha no get sense. Because of money you and influence u agree to dey call a man a woman”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

You’ve been hating him for 10yrs, don’t take it into the new year –…

I will end anyone who goes near my 14-year-old daughter – Bolanle Ninalowo…

American man reacts to the number of courses Nigerian students take each…

Pastor Adeboye’s son, Leke and wife cause stir on social media over ‘worldly’…

‘I am tired’ – Actor, Mofe Duncan cries out of frustration

Actress, Toyin Abraham pens down appreciative message to her husband

Actor, Patrick Doyle reveals the unknown about Rita Dominic and her husband to…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Gedoni & Khafi got married, if Shiloh does not work for you, try BBNaija –…

‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Lawyer considers leaving his profession after he made N10k a day as a Taxi…

Daddy duties — Actor, Jim Iyke goes shopping for ‘boys’ (Photos)

“My husband, MC Fish has been wearing my shoes for me since 2017”…

Cubana Chief Priest dragged ruthlessly for saying the entire Nigerian music…

Nollywood Actor Akah Nnani and wife, Claire set to become parents

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More