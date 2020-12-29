‘Bobrisky is one of the nicest women’ – BBNaija Tacha says

Big Brother Naija ex housemate, Tacha has said that controversial cross dresser, Bobrisky is one of the nicest women she knows.

According to Tacha, although Bobrisky isn’t loved by many, but they should start praying for friends like Bobrisky because she is one of the nicest woman she knows’

In her words;

“You might not like Bobrisky ohh but when you’re praying for friends, pray for a friend like Bobrisky. One of the nicest women i know.. Love you’.

See how social media users are reacting to Tacha’s opinion about Bobrisky;

@temiblaq wrote “I agreed ooo the guy dey support people”

@kuntaakinte_ wrote “Calling bobrisky a woman should be classified as kolomentalism. That bros with full gbola?? Na wa o”

@mrpresidennt wrote “Facts only. Shim might have his/her flaws but when it comes to loyalty Bobo is the one to rely on. Love always”

@oliviagloww wrote “As long as Tacha called him a woman, He is a Woman period”

@_jmony_ wrote “This tacha no get sense. Because of money you and influence u agree to dey call a man a woman”