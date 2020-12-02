TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA

Popular and controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to social media to share a video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man he identified simply as “Niyi”.

The videos which were shared on Snapchat came with a tagline of “Niyi am killing you tonight”. Bobrisky went on to reveal that his man is a Liverpool fan.

See also: Regina Daniels reacts to reports claiming she was driving under influence

READ ALSO

I charge N10 million and above for runs – Bobrisky…

Bobrisky brags as he gets his filter on Snapchat

Recall that the male barbie, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, had earlier warned that December would be a month to remember as he’s not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to drama, this may be part of what he meant.

Watch the video below

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her yams and dances…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I have been dating Burna Boy for 2 years – 23years old lady says…

All African men are loyal – BBNaija’s Ike sparks debate

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

Regina Daniels reacts to reports claiming she was driving under influence

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for sliding into his…

I’m still looking for husband – Linda Ikeji cries out hours after buying latest…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More