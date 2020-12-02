Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

Popular and controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has taken to social media to share a video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man he identified simply as “Niyi”.

The videos which were shared on Snapchat came with a tagline of “Niyi am killing you tonight”. Bobrisky went on to reveal that his man is a Liverpool fan.

See also: Regina Daniels reacts to reports claiming she was driving under influence

Recall that the male barbie, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, had earlier warned that December would be a month to remember as he’s not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to drama, this may be part of what he meant.

Watch the video below