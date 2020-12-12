BREAKING: Sanwoolu Tests Positive For COVID-19

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tested positive for coronavirus, the state health commissioner announced on Saturday.



The governor had gone into isolation on Friday following contact with one of his close aids who’d contracted the virus.

Giving an update in a statement on Saturday night, the state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, said the governor was being treated at home by medical experts in the state.

The statement read, “Following Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s exposure to a confirmed case of COVID19, a PCR test performed yesterday the 11th of December has confirmed that he has indeed been infected with the virus which is supported by mild symptoms and fatigue typical of a mild case of COVID-19.



“Mr Governor is receiving treatment and is being closely monitored at home by the very experienced State #COVID19 clinical team from IDH Yaba.



“Mr Sanwo-Olu is doing well on treatment and rest, and we are confident that he will recover quickly and clear the virus.”