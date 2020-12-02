Breathtaking Photos Of Jo Pearl, The Sierra Leonean Lady Who Accused Burna Boy Of Cheating

Nigerians woke up to crazy revelations from a UK based Sierra Leonean lady, Jo Pearl who accused superstar sing, Burna Boy of cheating on his girlfriend, Stefflon Don.

According to the lady, her alleged relationship with the singer began 2 years ago and things started smoothly as the singer promised to marry. Things went south when he flew to Nigeria and she found out on the internet in January, 2019 that her alleged boyfriend was dating British rapper, Steflon Don

In a viral video, the lady gave a full lowdown of how their alleged relationship went.

“Two years is such a long time for a person to be hidden,” she said in the video on Instagram.

“It has affected me in so many ways, and I can’t hold it any more to protect people that wouldn’t protect me.”

Watch the video here: I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says she’s tired of being the singer’s side chick (Video)