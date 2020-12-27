Burna Boy and Stefflon Don dragged for throwing money at waiters in a restaurant (Video)

Celebrity Couple, Burna Boy and Stefflon Don got people talking after a video of them throwing money at waiters in a restaurant went viral.

Stefflon Don posted a video of her and Burna Boy in a restaurant with some friends. Burna could be seen spraying money.

This act from the Grammy Nominated singer got the waiters and passer-bys scrambling to pick fallen cash.

Stefflon captioned the video with; “For the Love of Money Chai”

However, this act didn’t sit well with some people who condemned their actions.

One took to Twitter to write;

“Burna & Steff throwing money at restaurant staff and recording them scramble for it is so foul. Proper nasty spirits”

Another Twitter user replying to the above comment defended the couple and explained what happened.

He wrote

“You should put the full video for context, these guys finished singing and Matthew was being sprayed by Burna and the rest and these guys rushed for the money. Not like they owned the mone