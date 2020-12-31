Burna Boy and Stefflon Don playing love birds at the beach (video)

Nigerian singer and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy seems to be a loverboy as he showed a sweet side of him in a latest video.

The singer who is presently in Ghana with his bae Stefflon Don where they are enjoying the holiday together are surely having a fun time together.

In a video that has gone viral, the two were spotted at a beach in the West African country having a swell time.

The music star gushed as his girlfriend rode on a horse as they took a walk along the beach.

Watch the lovely moment below;

With the mood from the video, it looks like Stefflon Don and Burna are enjoying the moment.