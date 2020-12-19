TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon…

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with…

God brought me to this earth to make people happy – Bobrisky

“I am here for you forever” – Ghanaian actress,…

Burna Boy features mother, sister in “Way Too Big” music video

MusicSocial Media drama
By OluA

Nigerian Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has dropped the visual for his ‘Way Too Big’ song, a track off his Twice As Tall album, featuring his mother and sister.

Burna Boy’s sister Ronami Ogulu took her Instagram page to reveal some  unknown details about the music video.

She revealed that during the lockdown, Burna Boy already had a clear picture of what he wanted the video to look like and he wrote them down in his journal.

READ ALSO

Burna Boy flaunts his new Richard Mille wristwatch which…

MOBO Awards 2020: Burna Boy wins Best International Act…

“During the lockdown, @burnaboygram started journaling, I stole his journal one day and to my pleasant surprise, he wrote down the way he wanted this video to look, scene by scene! At this point, he and @mejialabi are in sync so that was job done for me!

“Also our amazing team (who I had to scam) that dropped everything to come on set for this!” she wrote.

See also: BBNaija’s Diane responds to lady who mocked her for not finding a man in 2020

Burna Boy’s mother Bose Ogulu took to her Instagram page to reveal that Ronami coerced the team into being in the video.

“Miss @ronamiogulu coerced the team into being in this video!! This picture was me realising I had been bamboozled �� #waytoobig out now!!” she captioned the post.

See video below;

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Take your marriage off social media” – Fan advises Williams Uchemba as he…

Slay Queen who threatened to rape Omah Lay apologizes (Video)

Patience Ozokwor Pens Down Lovely Message For Her Lookalike Daughter On Her…

Williams Uchemba and his wife, Brunella Oscar, on honeymoon (Photos)

Actress, Bukunmi Oluwasina sheds uncontrollable tears after her colleague, Funke…

Don’t ever come to Nigeria you snitch – Tems blasts Ugandan singer,…

Jude and Paul Okoye’s wives ignore family feud, commiserates with Lola Omotayo…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Burna Boy features mother, sister in “Way Too Big” music video

BBNaija’s Diane responds to lady who mocked her for not finding a man in…

Second Wave: Lagos returns restriction order on Churches, Mosques, bans Carnival

“Stop giving men money” – controversial therapist Blessing Okoro advises…

Susu Dino: Dino Melaye reacts to wedding poster claiming he is getting married…

The Year In Review | 10 Nigerian Celebrities That Had A Very Good 2020

What were you doing together? – Nigerians react after Tems claimed she and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More