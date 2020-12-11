TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Burna Boy flaunts his new Richard Mille wristwatch which reportedly worth over N50 million (Video)

Burna Boy flaunts the uncountable tattoos on his body including a tattoo of Muammar al-Gaddafi’s face (Video)

Nigerian songster and song writer, Burna Boy has taken to social media to flaunt his new Richard Mille wristwatch which reportedly worth over N50 million.

Burna Boy some hours ago took to his official Instagram story to showcase the new wristwatch.

Watch video below;

See also: “Once you date me, it’s either our wedding or your funeral” – Lady sparks controversy online

In another report, Burna Boy was caught in a cheating scandal some days back when a lady identified as Joepearl called him out for allegedly having a romantic relationship with her for the past two years.

So far, the singer is yet to respond to the allegation made against him.

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says she’s tired of being the singer’s side chick (Video)

