Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage A Protest Against Ugandan Gov’t Over Omah Lay’s Arrest

Entertainment
By San

The arrest of Nigerian singers Tems and Omah Lay by the Ugandan police is brewing up some heat from Nigerians and celebrities on social media.

A few days ago, news broke that the Ugandan police have arrested Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Tems after the local Ugandan artists drew the attention of the police. According to reports, the two have been arraigned for court and will be charged.

Nigerian artists have taken to their Twitter pages with the new trending hashtag #FreeOmahLay to communicated their message to the Government of Ugandan.

Wizkid said: Free my people & bring them home safe!

Tiwa Savage believes the youngsters are being treated unfairly by the Ugandan authorities. She simply tweeted: This is so unfair

