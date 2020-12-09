Burna Boy’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don reveals desire to have a baby in 2021

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Burna Boy's girfriend, Stefflon DOn complains about Lagos unstable power supply

Stefflon Don, a British rapper and girlfriend to Nigerian music star Burna Boy has said she will love to have a baby next year.

According to her she wants a child by next year or the year after.

Nigeria is so beautiful - Stefflon Don in awe as she takes a ride with Burna Boy in the streets of Lagos (Video)

“I want a baby next year or the year after,” she wrote in a tweet.

Burna Boy had in 2019 expressed his desire to raise a child with Stefflon.

The ‘Anybody’ crooner spoke on having a child in an interview with American broadcaster, Ebro, on radio show, Beats1, on Hot 97 FM.

“It’s not the business part of us, it’s our life. I’m trying to make it right because I don’t want to bring no kid into this life and everyone is disturbing the kid and looking or wondering what’s Steflon Don and Burna Boy’s kid doing. I want to raise a kid the way I was raised,” he said.

