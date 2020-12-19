Burna Boy’s Handwriting Surfaces Online,Sparks Reactions (See Pic)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Superstar, Burna Boy has got people talking after a note showing his handwriting surfaced on the internet.

The note got online after the award-winning singer’s sister, Ronami Ogulu, shared photo of the singer’s journal, as she revealed that the singer conceptualized his recently released music video, “Way Too Good”, all by himself during the lockdown.

Sharing snippets from the video and a snapshot of Burna’s journal she wrote,

READ ALSO: ‘Fine Handwriting’ – Fans react to Wizkid’s notebook in JSS1 (Photo)

During lockdown @burnaboygram started journaling, I stole his journal one day and to my pleasant surprise he wrote down the way he wanted this video to look, scene by scene! At this point him and @mejialabi are in sync so that was job done for me!”

Netizens could not help but react to the handwriting of Burna:

A user wrote, “his is amazing, people with bad handwriting are really the most creative ones

Another fan wrote, “Damn my presidents writing is just like em pharmacist writingBig ups to you Ronami for styling my president that way

