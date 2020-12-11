“Bush People,” Says Olivia After Seeing Her Parents, Tuface And Annie Fight Over Food (Video)

Olivia Idibia, the last child of Nigerian singer, Tuface referred to him and his wife as ‘bush people’ after seeing them fight over food.

The video which is among the list of trending videos on social media has thrown netizens into a frenzy with Olivia’s comment.

The 6-year-old passed the comment after Tuface warned Annie over Nigerian delicacy, gari and Okro soup they were both eating because she was eating more than she was supposed to and he was not happy with it.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CInv6O_FKVa/?igshid=t5nysrh8wp3

