Cardi B reveals when she would be coming to Nigeria again

EntertainmentSocial Media drama
By OluA
America Rapper Cardi B Set to pay her first visit to Nigeria

Popular American rapper, Cardi B, has revealed her wish to return to Nigeria as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The Grammy award winning hip hop act shared piece of this detail via her official Twitter account, adding that she hopes to eat Nigerian jollof rice when she returns.

Nigerian lady calls for bride price reduction in southeast…

‘I Would Love To Have Another Child Either Through Surrogacy…

A Nigerian fan of the ‘WAP’ rapper who obviously misses the rapper had asked when she would come back to Nigeria.

“@iamcardib when are you coming back to Nigeria. We miss u”, the fan tweeted at the mother of one.

Soon as this pandemic shit over ……. Save me some rice“, Cardi B replied.

See her tweet below:

