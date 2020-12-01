TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To…

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media…

“I’m A Man, I only Dress Like Women For The Money” – James Brown

Regina Daniels reacts as her mother, Rita Daniels harvests her…

Cheating scandal: Singer, 9ice’s wife, Sukanmi finally breaks silence

Entertainment
By Kafayat Ogunlewe

Wife of Nigerian musician, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice,  has finally broken her silence since video of her husband in a hotel room with another lady, surfaced on social media.

Recall that the singer made a video asking Nigerians to help him apologize to his wife, Sukanmi Ajala. According to 9ice, his marriage to the event planner which is his 3rd, was at the verge of breaking due to the video that went viral on social media.

Few weeks after, Sukanmi took to Instagram where she wrote;

READ ALSO

Barely a year after his 3rd marriage, Singer, 9ice exposed…

“Please pray for him” 9ice’s wife, Olasunkanmi Ajala cries…

“I am going to be the woman God has created, called and destined me to be. There is nothing and no human being that can alter, change or stop this from happening. Only God has the power and with him, all things are possible”.

Via Gistreel
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Your workout is beginning to pay off’ – Fans admire Eniola…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

Beef Continues: Faithia Williams Deletes Condolence Message To Iyabo Ojo Over…

Singer, Simi writes tribute to her daughter, Adejare at 6 months

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shares her near death experience on a movie…

I changed Naira to Dollars today and I almost cried – Davido

‘Wahala for who marry her enemy’ – Social media users attack…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Cheating scandal: Singer, 9ice’s wife, Sukanmi finally breaks silence

Nigerian man recounts how a lady he took out bought food of N4500 while his…

Toke Makinwa defends actress, Lilian Afegbai’s decision to splash…

Singer, Mr Eazi joins the league of Range Rover owners

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

I charge N10 million and above for runs – Bobrisky brags

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More