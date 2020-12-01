Cheating scandal: Singer, 9ice’s wife, Sukanmi finally breaks silence

Wife of Nigerian musician, Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has finally broken her silence since video of her husband in a hotel room with another lady, surfaced on social media.

Recall that the singer made a video asking Nigerians to help him apologize to his wife, Sukanmi Ajala. According to 9ice, his marriage to the event planner which is his 3rd, was at the verge of breaking due to the video that went viral on social media.

Few weeks after, Sukanmi took to Instagram where she wrote;

“I am going to be the woman God has created, called and destined me to be. There is nothing and no human being that can alter, change or stop this from happening. Only God has the power and with him, all things are possible”.